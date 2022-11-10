  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village residents may see ‘Oops!’ tags on their recycling bins — Here’s why

Prairie Village Recycle Right "Oops" tag on a recycling bin.

Prairie Village is the latest city to be part of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Recycle Right program — here's what that means. Photo courtesy Brandon Hearn.

Prairie Village residents may have recently noticed tags saying “Oops!” on their curbside recycling bins after they’ve been emptied.

  • The tags are part of a Johnson County Department of Health and Environment education program intended to let residents know how they can recycle better.

The upshot: The program, Recycle Right, aims to let residents know more about recycling, specifically what materials they should recycle and what materials they should leave out of their curbside bins, according to Brandon Hearn, an environmental health specialist at JCDHE, who spoke with the Post.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.