The upshot: The program, Recycle Right , aims to let residents know more about recycling, specifically what materials they should recycle and what materials they should leave out of their curbside bins, according to Brandon Hearn, an environmental health specialist at JCDHE, who spoke with the Post.

Prairie Village residents may have recently noticed tags saying “Oops!” on their curbside recycling bins after they’ve been emptied.

Prairie Village is the third city in Johnson County to do Recycle Right, Hearn said.

What it means: Hearn said Prairie Village residents should expect to see the “Oops” tags and the county’s Recycle Right teams out through the end of the year.

The tags include six different common mistakes people make with recycling, including putting their recyclables in plastic bags or throwing in food waste.

Hearn said the tag is meant to educate, and not shame, people — because improper recycling ends up in the landfill.

Recycle Right teams won’t rifle through residents’ trash, he added, saying the they will usually just take a quick glance to see if there are any obvious issues with how people are recycling.

Prairie Village Recycle Right in other communities

Recycle Right already made its way through Mission and Westwood, Hearn said.

In those cities, he said, they charted a 60% decrease in the number of “Oops” tags that Recycle Right teams needed to leave on bins during a second round of walking through the communities.

Of the nearly 2,000 houses Recycle Right covered in Mission, Hearn said, there were a lot of households doing mostly the right thing with just one or two mistakes.

People who want to learn more about proper recycling can visit JCDHE’s webpage Recycling 101, Hearn said.

Key quote: “Besides just improving recycling, we also want to use this to help us in other education efforts,” Hearn said. “If we find an area where maybe people aren’t really putting out recycle bins, then maybe that’s an area we can focus on to get participation up.”