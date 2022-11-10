Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to recommend approval of an agreement with the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners that would allow Overland Park police officers to carry Narcan.

Overland Park police officers may soon begin carrying Narcan, a life-saving medicine meant to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.

Details: With the agreement, the department would partner with the Johnson County EMS division to establish a protocol for officers to obtain, carry and administer Narcan nasal spray.

According to city documents, there is enough funding within the current police department budget to purchase the necessary supplies for the program.

Key quote: “We’re seeing a rise in synthetic opioids, specifically synthetic opioids that have fentanyl in them,” Overland Park Police Maj. James Sutterby told the committee. “Since we’re seeing an increase of this in both its pure form… but also mixed in other drugs, we just want to be able to provide the officers with another tool to protect the community.”

The numbers: Johnson County reported a spike in opioid-related overdose deaths last year, a trend officials primarily attribute to fentanyl.

County data shows there were 86 deaths in 2021 where an opiate was ruled as the cause of death by the medical examiner’s office, compared to 34 in 2019.

In 2021, Overland Park officers responded to 65 drug overdose incidents, with 10 of them resulting in death, according to city documents.

As of November of this year, the department has responded to 71 drug overdose incidents, with ten of them resulting in death.

Committee’s remarks: The committee voted unanimously to pass the agreement, with several speaking enthusiastically about the police department’s potential use of Narcan and some sharing personal experiences with opioid deaths.

“About a year ago, I lost an 18-year-old cousin to a fentanyl overdose right as he was starting his life, so I appreciate that we’re expanding this and hopefully saving some lives,” Councilmember Tom Carignan said Wednesday.

What’s next in Overland Park’s Narcan agreement

Although the agreement gained approval from the committee, it must come before the full city council to be approved before it can be implemented.