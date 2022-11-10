  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park Police could soon start carrying anti-opioid overdose Narcan spray

The Overland Park Public Safety Committee voted Wednesday to recommend approval of a proposal that would allow Overland Park police officers to carry Narcan, a medicine used to treat narcotic overdoses. Photo via Shutterstock, used under Creative Commons license.

Overland Park police officers may soon begin carrying Narcan, a life-saving medicine meant to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to recommend approval of an agreement with the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners that would allow Overland Park police officers to carry Narcan.

