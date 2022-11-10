Graveside services will be on held on Thursday, November 10, at 9:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, 6900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64131. Masks are requested. To join by zoom, please email zoom2@louismemorial.com for link and passcode.

Marilyn L. Steinzeig was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri and the Jewish Community. She was born on April 24, 1931 and passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn attended Kansas City schools and graduated from Westport High School. She was active in volunteer work to help handicapped people. She had volunteered for the Foundation School Workshop, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a former member of City of Hope, B’nai Brith Women and the Marcella Rodin Club.

She was a member of The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah and its Sisterhood. Marilyn was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and was dearly loved by her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was an extremely caring and compassionate person and always had a compliment for her family and friends. She resided at Town Village Leawood for the past nine years, where she enjoyed dining with friends and exercising.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Milton Steinzeig, in 2012, her parents Ben and Eva Kern Tigerman, her grandparents Ben and Gertrude Kilmnick, her special aunts Rose Bussoff and Fanny Gaynes, Milton’s parents, Jacob and Dorothy Steinzeig, and her brother-in-law, Alan Steinzeig.

Left to treasure her memory are her children Pamela Steinzeig and Cindy Steinzeig Cohen of Greater Kansas City and Steve and Carolyn Steinzeig of California. Mimi also leaves her precious grandchildren who loved and adored her, Ashley Cohen (husband Sam Antreasian) of Chicago, Jacob Steinzeig and Eric Steinzeig of California, and her granddogs, Charlie and Louie, who brought her great joy.

Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Gloria Steinzeig, nieces Marcy Walker and Susie and Steve Jacob and their children, Lori Jacob, Billy Jacob and Betsy and her husband Ryan Smith.

The family would like to thank the staff of Town Village Leawood, who were very supportive of mom and the physicians and nurses of Overland Park Regional Hospital ICU for their loving care of mom and support of the family during this difficult time. Marilyn was moved to Hospice House Monday night, and passed away a short time later. We appreciate the love and kindness of their staff.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the home where Pam resides: Center for Developmentally Disabled, 9150 East 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133 (Directed for The Carriage House) or to the program Cindy volunteers for: Jewish Community Center, 5801 West 115th Street, Overland Park, KS 66211 (Directed to the Rock Steady Boxing Program c/o Dawn Aronoff).