Marilyn L. Steinzeig

Marilyn L. Steinzeig was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Missouri and the Jewish Community. She was born on April 24, 1931 and passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside services will be on held on Thursday, November 10, at 9:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, 6900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64131. Masks are requested. To join by zoom, please email zoom2@louismemorial.com for link and passcode.