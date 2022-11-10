  Roxie Hammill  - Lenexa

Developers envision apartments and more for this abandoned Lenexa office site

The former Kiewit headquarters on 95th Street and Renner Boulevard. Image via Johnson County Appraiser's Office.

A five-story office building that has sat vacant for three years at Renner Boulevard and 95th Street in Lenexa may be resurrected as a mixed-use apartment and office building.

A little backstory: The building sits at a prominent corner at 9401 Renner Blvd. and was formerly home to the Kiewit Corp.