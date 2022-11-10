  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Clara Glorioso

Lenexa, Kansas – Clara Piccola Glorioso, age 98, died on November 8, 2022. She was born in Dallas, Texas and lived there until she moved to Lenexa, KS in 2004. She was a founding member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Dallas and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, Kansas. She was a woman of great faith.

She was married for 56 years to Vincent Glorioso and referred to their three children, as her “three beloved daughters”. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.