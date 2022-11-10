Clara Glorioso

She was married for 56 years to Vincent Glorioso and referred to their three children, as her “three beloved daughters”. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.

Lenexa, Kansas – Clara Piccola Glorioso, age 98, died on November 8, 2022. She was born in Dallas, Texas and lived there until she moved to Lenexa, KS in 2004. She was a founding member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Dallas and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, Kansas. She was a woman of great faith.

She worked outside of the home for most of her life; her husband’s family-owned store and 19 years in the Sears credit department.

She was an avid reader of Christian fiction, enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching old movies, and playing board games competitively with her family. Always a Texan at heart, she loved the Dallas Cowboys and never missed watching a game.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Frances Piccola, her husband Vincent Glorioso, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by daughters, Linda Weilert and her husband Cary, Cynthia Arisco and her husband Jude, Annette Gerner and her husband Jeff. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, many special nieces, and nephews.

She was well-loved and we will miss her greatly.

A special thanks to the staff at Benefits of Home in Lenexa, KS for the exceptional care they provided.

Donations may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Dallas Texas, or Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Lenexa, KS.

Rosary at 8:30 am, Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am followed by interment at Calvary Hill Mausoleum North Chapel, 3235 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, Texas.

Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com