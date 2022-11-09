It’s a new day, Johnson County, and guess what: you don’t have to see any more election ads!
Forecast: 🌤️ High: 76, Low: 64. Mostly sunny, windy at times.
Public Agenda
- City officials and representatives from the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand tonight for a Mission Business Community Dialogue starting at 6 p.m. at Powell Community Center.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight and, among other things, will consider an item to allow Overland Park police officers to carry and administer Narcan meant to counteract opioid overdoses.
Noteworthy
- After months of tense debate, the Gardner Edgerton school board on Monday approved a policy prohibiting transgender children from using their preferred restrooms or participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity. [Kansas City Star]
- The Overland Park office of nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. earned a “Tier 1 Metropolitan” designation in the Employment Law – Management and Litigation – Labor & Employment categories of U.S. News’ “Best Law Firms” list. [Jackson Lewis]
- Starting today, Nieman Road in Shawnee will be closed in both directions between 55th and 56th Terrace so crews can install a sewer manhole. That stretch of road will remain closed all day Thursday, as well as at night on Friday and Saturday as work is completed.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1