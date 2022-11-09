  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Wednesday, Nov. 9

If you're looking for a peaceful image this morning: the observation tower at sunset at Kill Creek Park in Olathe. Image via JCPRD Instagram account.

It’s a new day, Johnson County, and guess what: you don’t have to see any more election ads!

Forecast: 🌤️ High: 76, Low: 64. Mostly sunny, windy at times.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.