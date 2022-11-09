Find out where you can commemorate Veterans Day in Johnson County

Outside of Johnson County’s official Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, several events are happening this weekend in honor of those who have served in the United States military.

This Friday is Veterans Day, and this week has plenty of opportunities to recognize the holiday.

From ceremonies to concerts, here are some of the ways to celebrate and commemorate Johnson County’s veterans.

Veterans Day at Aspiria: Overland Park will salute the city’s veterans Wednesday at the Aspiria campus at 6500 Sprint Parkway.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees can see and hear from veterans and veteran-supporting organizations about their experience — including getting sights of tour helicopters.

The free event also includes an A-10 flyover and a performance from the American Legion Band.

Johnson County Veterans Day observance: The county itself will host its first in-person Veterans Day commemoration since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday. The county hosted the event virtually over the past two years..

The free event begins at 11 a.m. at the Lenexa National Guard Armory at 18200 W. 87th St. Parkway.

Outgoing Johnson County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert will emcee the program, which includes performances from the Olathe Northwest High School band and the Sunflower Elementary School choir in Lenexa.

Aztec Shawnee Theater tribute: Shawnee’s Aztec Shawnee Theater at 11119 Johnson Drive will host a celebration for veterans on Friday night.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

The program includes a range of performances, from live music and reenactments to speakers and ventriloquism.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased here .

Lantern walking tour: Take a walk in a veteran’s shoes this Saturday with Shawnee’s lantern-led walking tour.

Ongoing tours are from 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and attendees should arrive at the Shawnee Town 1929 Museum’s visitor’s center at 11501 W. 57th St.

During the tour, visitors can meet veterans and advocates and hear stories about their experience during and after their service.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here , but admission is free to current or retired military personnel.

National WWI Museum commemoration: Outside of Johnson County, veterans and active-duty military will be commemorated throughout this weekend at Kansas City’s National WWI Museum and Memorial at 2 Memorial Drive.