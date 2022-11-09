  Lucie Krisman  - Events

Find out where you can commemorate Veterans Day in Johnson County

Johnson County has a range of events happening on Veteran's Day and this weekend in honor of those who served. Above, the Veterans' Memorial on Johnson Drive in Shawnee. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

This Friday is Veterans Day, and this week has plenty of opportunities to recognize the holiday.

Outside of Johnson County’s official Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, several events are happening this weekend in honor of those who have served in the United States military.

