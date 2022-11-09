See unofficial final results of Nov. 8 election in Johnson County

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released unofficial final results for the Nov. 8 midterm election.
But remember: The results published on this page are unofficial.
- Next to each candidate’s name, we will include their most current percentage share of votes as reported by the Johnson County Election Office.
What’s next: As mail-in and provisional ballots are counted, the county election office plans to update vote totals through the end of this week.
- A post-election audit is scheduled to occur on Saturday, Nov. 12.
- The county will then conduct a final canvass to formally certify the final results beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
- The county also plans to do a public, post-election test of voting equipment on Friday, Nov. 18.
- More information about the county election office’s post-Election Day schedule can be found here.
The results presented below include results for both contested and uncontested races in the Post’s coverage area.
Johnson County Commission
County chair
236,121 total votes cast
- Mike Kelly, 56%
- Charlotte O’Hara, 44%
District 1
42,392 total votes cast
- Becky Fast, 64%
- Audra McMahon, 35%
District 4
36,389 total votes cast
- Janeé Hanzlick, 51%
- Maria Holiday, 49%
District 5
33,421 total votes cast
- Michael Ashcraft, 64%
- Stephanie Berland, 36%
U.S. House 3rd District
291,849 total votes cast (statewide)
- Amanda Adkins (R), 43%
- Sharice Davids (D), 55%
- Steve Hohe (L), 2%
U.S. Senate
971,171 total votes cast (statewide)
- David Graham (L), 3%
- Mark Holland (D), 37%
- Jerry Moran (R), 60%
Governor/Lt. Governor
975,907 total votes cast (statewide)
- Seth Cordell/Evan Laudick-Gains (L), 1%
- Laura Kelly/David Toland (D), 49% (479,875 total votes)
- Dennis Pyle/Kathleen Garrison (I), 2%
- Derek Schmidt/Katie Sawyer (R), 49% ( 465,620 total votes)
Secretary of State
962,717 total votes cast (statewide)
- Scott Schwab (R), 59%
- Cullene Lange (L), 3%
- Jeanna Repass (D), 38%
Attorney General
964,851 total votes cast (statewide)
- Kris Kobach (R), 51%
- Chris Mann (D), 49%
State Treasurer
- Lynn Rogers (D), 41%
- Steven Johnson, (R), 54%
- Steve Roberts (L), 5%
Insurance Commissioner
- Kiel Corkran (D), 37%
- Vicki Schmidt (R), 63%
Amendment 1 (legislative oversight/administrative rules)
- Yes, 50% (458,405 total votes)
- No, 50% (464,484 total votes)
Amendment 2 (Election and removal of county sheriffs)
- Yes, 62%
- No, 38%
Kansas House
District 8
9,743 total votes cast
- Chris Croft (R), 55%
- Pam Shernuk (D), 45%
District 14
10,778 total votes cast
- Charlotte Esau (R), 49%
- Dennis Miller (D), 51%
District 16
10,712 total votes cast
- Linda Featherston (D), 54%
- Ed Roitz (R), 46%
District 17
11,134 total votes cast.
- Emily Carpenter (R), 45%
- Jo Ella Hoye (D), 53%
- Michael Kerner (L), 2%
District 18
9,752 total votes cast.
- Cathy Gordon (R), 43%
- Cindy Neighbor (D), 57%
District 19
12,499 total votes cast.
- Stephanie Clayton (D), 62%
- Nick Reddell (R), 38%
District 20
12,193 total votes cast.
- Mari-Lynn Poskin (D), 55%
- Carrie Rahfaldt (R), 45%
District 21
9,192 total votes cast.
- Jerry Stogsdill (D), 96%
District 22
8,306 total votes cast.
- Robert Colburn (R), 35%
- Lindsay Vaughn (D), 65%
District 23
6,241 total votes cast
- Susan Ruiz (D), 95%
District 24
6,786 total votes cast
- Jarrod Ousley (D), 95%
District 25
9,962 total votes cast
- Rui Xu (D), 94%
District 27
11,283 total votes cast
- Christi Pribula (D), 42%
- Sean Tarwater (R), 58%
District 28
4,891 total votes cast
- Carl Turner (R), 51%
- Ace Allen (D), 49%
District 29
9,446 total votes cast
- Heather Meyer (D), 57%
- David Soffer (R), 43%
District 30
8,575 total votes cast
- Courtney Eiterich (D), 49%
- Laura Williams (R), 51%
District 39
9,673 total votes cast
- Owen Donohoe (R), 51%
- Vanessa Vaughn West (D), 49%
District 48
9,782 total votes cast
- Terry Frederick (R), 49%
- Dan Osman (D), 51%
District 108
6,849 total votes cast
- Brandon Woodard (D), 95%
District 117
8,674 total votes cast
- Courtney Tripp (D), 47%
- Adam Turk (R), 53%
State Board of Education
107,395 total votes cast
- Sheila Albers, 48%
- Michelle Dombrosky, 52%
Judicial retention
State Supreme Court
% voting “yes” to retain (statewide)
- Melissa Taylor Standridge, 67%
- Dan Biles, 65%
- K.J. Wall, 65%
- Marla Luckert, 66%
- Evelyn Wilson, 66%
- Caleb Stegall, 73%
Prairie Village Mayor
9,690 total votes cast
- Eric Mikkelson, 94%
