  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee

Kansas archaeology group raises concerns about Shawnee museum’s auction

Shawnee museum

Dr. Bruce Hodges, above right, founded Shawnee Medicine's Hall of Fame and Museum last year but was forced to close earlier this month. Above, Hodges with his son Robin Hodges, left, who served as the museum's operations director. File photo

The Professional Archaeologists of Kansas, a group made up of working archaeologists and students, has expressed concern over the now-defunct Shawnee Medicine’s Hall of Fame and Museum’s ongoing auction of its catalog of artifacts — which features many Indigenous and Native American items from around the world.

  • The group sent a statement to the Post earlier this week, after the Post reported on the museum’s pending closure and the sale of its pieces.

The takeaway: In the statement, signed by the group’s president Ben Banks and other board members, the PAK said the museum’s auction, which is scheduled to conclude Wednesday, may violate a federal law against trafficking in Native American or Indigenous human and cultural remains.

