The takeaway: In the statement, signed by the group’s president Ben Banks and other board members, the PAK said the museum’s auction, which is scheduled to conclude Wednesday, may violate a federal law against trafficking in Native American or Indigenous human and cultural remains.

The Professional Archaeologists of Kansas , a group made up of working archaeologists and students, has expressed concern over the now-defunct Shawnee Medicine’s Hall of Fame and Museum’s ongoing auction of its catalog of artifacts — which features many Indigenous and Native American items from around the world.

The group notes, as well, that a similar Kansas state law may also apply to certain items but “ would be unlikely to stop the auction.”

Key quote: “While the appropriate authorities review potential violation of established laws, the PAK Board of Directors wishes to firmly condemn this auction and the buying or selling of sacred items as well as the owning or displaying of these items based on ethical principles that guide cultural heritage preservation and respect for Indigenous people,” the group’s statement says.

More details: In its statement, the PAK notes that the museum’s auction includes “Indigenous North American, South American and African items.”

An online listing of the auction items is broken down into several sub-categories, including items labeled “Africa and Egypt” and “Native America.”

The “Native America” listing includes items described as “Plains Indians Medicine Man’s Breach Cloth & Dancing Bells” and “Blackfoot Indian Medicine Man’s Split Horn Headdress Adorned With Beads,” among other artifacts.

What else: The PAK’s statement goes on to say that tribal nations should be contacted about any items to “begin the repatriation process and return these items back to their homes.”

The group’s entire statement can be read below.

Loading...

Shawnee Medicine’s Hall of Fame founder’s response

Dr. Bruce Hodges, who founded the museum last year, told the Post this week that he reached out to several local hospitals and museums, including the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art at Johnson County Community College, to try to donate the entire Native American collection — about 125 items — but to no avail.

Hodges, who is a member of the Choctaw Nation, said his goal in founding the museum and now conducting the auction was to preserve Native American and Indigenous history.

He also contends that since his museum never applied for or received federal funding, he is not running afoul of any laws against trafficking cultural items.

Zooming out: In an interview, this week Hodges expressed a note of weariness about the museum’s closure, which came a little more than a year after it first opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Frankly, we ran out of money,” he said, adding that he is now faced with the task of finding a home for more than 5,000 pieces he has collected over a decades-long career in medicine.

The auction seemed to be the best alternative, he said, noting that private collectors like him are serious about the preservation, care and storage of historical and cultural items.

What he’s saying: “I’m 90 years old, I just can’t do it anymore,” he said. “I’d love to, it’s heartbreaking to give these up. I’m trying to find homes and good collectors.”