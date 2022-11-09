  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park will remove traffic lights at 91st and Nieman — Here’s why

The Overland Park City Council voted Monday to remove an existing traffic signals at 91st Street and Nieman Road, and convert the intersection into an all-way stop. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

Those driving down Nieman Road in Overland Park may soon notice a change when they reach the intersection at 91st Street.

Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council voted 9-3 Monday to remove existing traffic signals at 91st and Nieman Road and convert the intersection into an four-way stop.

