  Roxie Hammill  - 2022 Elections

No reports of Election Day issues in JoCo — Here’s what comes next in vote count

Election Day November 2022

Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Central Resource Library. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Though voters across the U.S. were barraged with a long list of things to fear as Election Day approached, all was quiet Tuesday at Johnson County polling places and through much of the nation as well.

Driving the news: A check with various poll watching groups and local authorities, along with a perusal of social media, turned up very little in the way of election-related issues in Johnson County on Tuesday.