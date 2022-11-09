Driving the news: A check with various poll watching groups and local authorities, along with a perusal of social media, turned up very little in the way of election-related issues in Johnson County on Tuesday.

Though voters across the U.S. were barraged with a long list of things to fear as Election Day approached, all was quiet Tuesday at Johnson County polling places and through much of the nation as well.

Around the U.S., there were isolated reports of what appeared to be routine Election Day mishaps, including machines in Arizona that temporarily rejected ballots, but overall there seemed to be little widespread problems.

In neighboring Wyandotte County, lengthy ballots that were hard to fold properly caused some scanning issues.

State of play: In Johnson County, though, so far there has been hardly a whiff of even those more mundane problems.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to check out a report of a voting machine malfunction at one site, but it corrected itself in the presence of the voter, said Sgt. Jesse Valdez, a public information officer.

The only other election-related report the sheriff’s office received was about signs being stolen from a church in Overland Park, he said.

What else: Meanwhile, the Election Protection Coalition, a non-partisan group that runs hotlines to help resolve voting issues, said most of its calls in the Kansas City region came from the Missouri side of the state line.

Less than 10% of the calls the group’s Missouri and Kansas volunteers received came from the Kansas side, said Vicki Smith, a Stinson law partner in Kansas City, Mo., involved in the group.

Key quote: “It has actually been fairly quiet in Kansas,” Smith said.

There were some questions about the correct voter ID and polling places, but a low volume of calls overall, “unlike in August, when the majority of the calls were from Kansas.”

This election the number of Kansas calls returned to what has been normal, she said.

Details: The coalition’s legal volunteers work with election officials and voters having difficulties with the process.

During an afternoon Zoom call Tuesday, group members said they were getting a steady stream of calls, but the most prevalent problem was with accessibility for people with disabilities, not intimidation or faulty machines.

Bigger picture: Expectations of discord at polling places also didn’t pan out.

The League of Women Voters of Johnson County tweeted “Don’t let anyone intimidate you at the polls today.”

But League President Janet Milkovich said on Wednesday morning that no problems at the polls were noted by the group.

The Post did receive one report of a voting machine problem during advance voting Nov. 2 but was unable to confirm the details of that complaint as of the Wednesday after Election day.

County election officials did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to a request for comment but are expected to give a recap of the voting, possibly as early as this afternoon.

What happens next in Johnson County election

Meanwhile, vote counting of mailed-in ballots will continue, and there are a few Kansas House races in Johnson County that remain close, according to results at the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

In Kansas House District 14, Democrat Dennis Miller was ahead of Republican incubment Rep. Charlotte Esau by just 184 votes.

In District 28, Republican Rep. Carl Turner had a 133-vote advantage over Democrat Ace Allen.

And in District 30, Republican Laura Williams was ahead of Lenexa City Councilmember Courtney Eiterich by 198 votes.

The process going forward

The vote counting is not finished because people who mailed in their ballots could have a postmark as late as Election Day to be counted.

The ballots also had extra time this year to arrive at the election office. Normally the Friday after Election Day is the deadline for a properly postmarked ballot to be in the hands of election officials, but since this year that Friday is Veterans Day, a national holiday, the ballots have until Monday to arrive.

Think about this: Election officials will also be working on the procedure for resolving a variety of routine issues with voting that occur every election.