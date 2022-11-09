  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Watch your mailbox for a JCPRD survey!

Now going through an update process, JCPRD’s strategic plan guides all aspects of the agency’s operations, including the capital improvement program, land acquisition efforts, capital replacement processes, organizational structure, staffing, and program offerings. Photo by Jim Russell.

By David Markham

A random sampling of Johnson County households will be receiving surveys in their mailboxes in early November. If you receive one, know that the survey is real and that your response will aid JCPRD in updating its strategic plan.