ICYMI: Dante Cosentino, a member of the family that owns dozens of grocery stores around the Kansas City region, was arrested following an incident on the night of Sunday, Oct. 9.

A Leawood man charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery shot his brother-in-law and hit his own father in the face during an argument last month at a family birthday party, according to a criminal affidavit made public this week.

The alleged altercation took place at a home in the Tomahawk Creek Estates subdivision, a gated neighborhood northeast of Tomahawk Creek Parkway and West 119th Street.

What we now know: The affidavit says at least 10 family members were present at the home that night to celebrate Dante’s 40th birthday, as well as the birthday of Dante’s father, David Cosentino.

The family, according to the affidavit, were “watching football and some had been drinking alchohol.”

The affidavit says Dante had been “drinking heavily,” according to some family members Leawood Police talked to that night.

What else: Officers were called to the home the night of Oct. 9 at around 9 p.m., to find members of the family “hysterical and unable to initially [say] what took place.”

David Cosentino was found with a large cut on the side of his face.

Christopher Wollard, Dante Cosentino’s brother-in-law, was suffering from a gunshot found to his “left shoulder/neck area” and had a “large amount of blood” on his clothing.

Family members, at first, did not identify who the shooter was, until David was heard saying “my son.”

After that: Officers’ then found Dante walking back to through the residence’s backyard from a nearby golf course.

Dante Cosentino” had blood on his shoes” and “multiple cuts and scrapes” to his face and elbows.

After questioning Dante, police ultimately located a pistol on the golf course.

Dante Cosentino was taken into custody that night and later charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

What they said: At several points, the affidavit notes that Cosentino family members would not cooperate with investigators during the course of their initial inquiries into what happened that night.

For instance, as police officers questioning Wollard in a hospital room, the affidavit says that Wollard called the incident a “family issue” and “wanted to put [it] behind them,” adding that he “would not assist with prosecution.”

Eventually, Dante’s wife told investigators that Dante and David had gotten into a fight and Wollard had tried to step in to break it up and “ended up getting shot.”

Dante’s wife also told police “the family was reluctant to allow Crime Scene Investigators to collect evidence.”

The affidavit notes that additional search warrants have been obtained.

Another thing: After obtaining a search warrant for the Leawood residence, police found an “AR style rifle under the bed” in Dante Cosentino’s bedroom, along with “various firearm accessories,” ammunition, “several pistol magazines” and prescription medicine.

What’s next in Cosentino case

Dante Cosentino is set to make his next court appearance in Johnson County District Court on Dec. 7.