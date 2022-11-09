  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

Affidavit alleges Leawood man shot brother-in-law, hit father at birthday party

A domestic disturbance at Tomahawk Creek Estates.

The entrance to the gated Tomahawk Creek Estates subdivision in Leawood. File photo.

A Leawood man charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery shot his brother-in-law and hit his own father in the face during an argument last month at a family birthday party, according to a criminal affidavit made public this week.

ICYMI: Dante Cosentino, a member of the family that owns dozens of grocery stores around the Kansas City region, was arrested following an incident on the night of Sunday, Oct. 9. 

