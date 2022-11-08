  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Your Mortgage: Look local for VA loans

Have you ever had a VA loan? Do you know anyone who has a VA loan? If so, you’re probably aware of the bragging rights tied to the benefits of VA loans. These loans, which are guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) were made available in 1944 as part of the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act geared to provide housing benefits for those serving active duty. The benefits have changed over the years to include more options and increased eligibility opportunities. These are wonderful loans, and they should be as it’s a very small token of appreciation for those that serve our country. 

As we prepare to celebrate Veteran’s Day this Friday, let’s take a look at this important benefit.