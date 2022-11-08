  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Advance voting

Today is Election Day. Polls in Johnson County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Good morning, voters! It’s Election Day this Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Johnson County. GO VOTE!!!

Forecast: 🌧 High: 63, Low: 59.

