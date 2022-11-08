Your daily planner: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Good morning, voters! It’s Election Day this Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Johnson County. GO VOTE!!!
Forecast: 🌧 High: 63, Low: 59.
Diversions
- Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is performing at 8 p.m. tonight at The Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here.
- The Midwest Trust Center’s Fall 2022 Jazz Series continues with the JCCC Faculty Jazz Quintet performing at noon today in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College. Event details here.
Public Agenda
- It’s Election Day. Seriously, if you haven’t already, GO VOTE!!!
Noteworthy
- This 71-year-old earned a Black Belt at Martial Arts Institute North in Overland Park. [The Kansas City Star]
- Find out which political candidates in Kansas opted not to debate in 2022. [KCUR]
- A man was arrested after robbery and attempted robbery of Olathe banks. [KCTV]
- Urban farmers are trying to buy vacant lots for their farms to bring fresh, healthy food and green space to their neighborhoods, but they face challenges in acquiring that land. [KCUR]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1