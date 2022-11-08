See unofficial final results of Nov. 8 election in Johnson County

But remember: The results published on this page are unofficial.

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released unofficial final results for the Nov. 8 midterm election.

What’s next: As mail-in and provisional ballots are counted, the county election office plans to update vote totals through the end of this week.

A post-election audit is scheduled to occur on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The county will then conduct a final canvass to formally certify the final results beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The county also plans to do a public, post-election test of voting equipment on Friday, Nov. 18.

More information about the county election office’s post-Election Day schedule can be found here.

The results presented below include results for both contested and uncontested races in the Post’s coverage area.

They do not currently include tallies from statewide contests or the U.S. House 3rd District race, which still have precincts yet to report results.

Johnson County Commission

County chair

236,121 total votes cast

Mike Kelly, 56%

Charlotte O’Hara, 44%

District 1

42,392 total votes cast

Becky Fast, 64%

Audra McMahon, 35%

District 4

36,389 total votes cast

Janeé Hanzlick, 51%

Maria Holiday, 49%

District 5

33,421 total votes cast

Michael Ashcraft, 64%

Stephanie Berland, 36%

Kansas House

District 8

9,743 total votes cast

Chris Croft (R), 55%

Pam Shernuk (D), 45%

District 14

10,778 total votes cast

Charlotte Esau (R), 49%

Dennis Miller (D), 51%

District 16

10,712 total votes cast

Linda Featherston (D), 54%

Ed Roitz (R), 46%

District 17

11,134 total votes cast.

Emily Carpenter (R), 45%

Jo Ella Hoye (D), 53%

Michael Kerner (L), 2%

District 18

9,752 total votes cast.

Cathy Gordon (R), 43%

Cindy Neighbor (D), 57%

District 19

12,499 total votes cast.

Stephanie Clayton (D), 62%

Nick Reddell (R), 38%

District 20

12,193 total votes cast.

Mari-Lynn Poskin (D), 55%

Carrie Rahfaldt (R), 45%

District 21

9,192 total votes cast.

Jerry Stogsdill (D), 96%

District 22

8,306 total votes cast.

Robert Colburn (R), 35%

Lindsay Vaughn (D), 65%

District 23

6,241 total votes cast

Susan Ruiz (D), 95%

District 24

6,786 total votes cast

Jarrod Ousley (D), 95%

District 25

9,962 total votes cast

Rui Xu (D), 94%

District 27

11,283 total votes cast

Christi Pribula (D), 42%

Sean Tarwater (R), 58%

District 28

4,891 total votes cast

Carl Turner (R), 51%

Ace Allen (D), 49%

District 29

9,446 total votes cast

Heather Meyer (D), 57%

David Soffer (R), 43%

District 30

8,575 total votes cast

Courtney Eiterich (D), 49%

Laura Williams (R), 51%

District 39

9,673 total votes cast

Owen Donohoe (R), 51%

Vanessa Vaughn West (D), 49%

District 48

9,782 total votes cast

Terry Frederick (R), 49%

Dan Osman (D), 51%

District 108

6,849 total votes cast

Brandon Woodard (D), 95%

District 117

8,674 total votes cast

Courtney Tripp (D), 47%

Adam Turk (R), 53%

State Board of Education

107,395 total votes cast

Sheila Albers, 48%

Michelle Dombrosky, 52%

Judicial retention

State Supreme Court

% voting “yes” to retain (statewide)