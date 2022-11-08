  Staff Report  - 2022 Elections

See unofficial final results of Nov. 8 election in Johnson County

Election Day November 2022

Election workers check voters in on Tuesday at the Johnson County Central Resource Library in Overland Park. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the county election office has released unofficial final results for the Nov. 8 midterm election.

But remember: The results published on this page are unofficial.