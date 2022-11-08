  Juliana Garcia  - 2022 Elections

Shawnee Mission-area Kansas House of Representatives 2022 general election results

Kansas vaccine mandates law

Here are the 2022 unofficial final results for contested races in the Kansas House of Representatives in the Shawnee Mission area. Photo credit Stephen Koranda/Kansas News Service.

Polls for the 2022 general election are now closed, and the Johnson County Election Office released unofficial final results Tuesday evening.

Big takeaway: Johnson Countians in the Shawnee Mission area voted for Kansas House of Representatives in seven races, all but two of which were races with incumbents. Here’s a look at the unofficial final results, as outlined on the county election office’s website.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.