Shawnee Mission-area Kansas House of Representatives 2022 general election results

Here are the 2022 unofficial final results for contested races in the Kansas House of Representatives in the Shawnee Mission area. Photo credit Stephen Koranda/Kansas News Service.
Polls for the 2022 general election are now closed, and the Johnson County Election Office released unofficial final results Tuesday evening.
Big takeaway: Johnson Countians in the Shawnee Mission area voted for Kansas House of Representatives in seven races, all but two of which were races with incumbents. Here’s a look at the unofficial final results, as outlined on the county election office’s website.
The Post is reaching out to candidates for comments. This story will be updated when we hear back from candidates.
District 17
Incumbent Democrat Jo Ella Hoye maintains her seat as the District 17 representative in Kansas. She faced two opponents, Republican Emily Carpenter and Libertarian Michael Kerner.
District 17 covers northern Lenexa and southern Shawnee west of Pflumm Road to Kansas 7 Highway.
District 18
Incumbent Democrat Cindy Neighbor won against Republican Cathy Gordon in District 18, which covers eastern Shawnee between Knox Drive and Pflumm Road. Neighbor received 57% of the vote, according to the Kansas Secretary of State website.
District 19
Incumbent Democrat Stephanie Clayton maintained her District 19 seat against Republican opponent Nick Reddel. Clayton received 62% of the vote, according to the Kansas Secretary of State website.
District 19 represents parts of Prairie Village, Leawood and Overland Park from State Line Road west to Metcalf Avenue and between W. 83rd Street and W. 103rd Street.
District 22
Incumbent Democrat Linsday Vaughn held her seat as the District 22 representative, which covers Overland Park between Switzer Road and Metcalf Avenue. Vaughn faced Republican opponent Robert Colburn.
Vaughn received 65% of the vote, according to the Kansas Secretary of State website.
District 30
In this district which covers parts of Lenexa and Olathe, Republican Laura Williams beat Democrat Courtney Eiterich for the District 30 seat.
Williams received almost 200 more votes than Eiterich in this race. Williams received 51% of the vote while Eiterich received 49% of the vote, according to the Kansas Secretary of State website.
District 39
Republican incumbent Owen Donohoe came out on top against Democrat Vanessa Vaughn West for District 39. Donohoe received 51% of the vote, according to the Kansas Secretary of State website. Vaughn West took home 49%.
District 39 represents northern Shawnee, Lake Quivira and a portion of southern Bonner Springs.
District 117
Republican Adam Turk won against Democrat opponent Courtney Tripp to represent Kansas District 117. Turk received 52% of the vote, according to the Kansas Secretary of State website.
This district represents a part of west Lenexa and a large portion of De Soto.
