  KCUR  - 2022 Elections

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids cruises to reelection with big Johnson County margins

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids is greeted by supporters at her election party. Photo credit Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3.

By Frank Morris, Noah Taborda 

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids was reelected to a third term in Congress on Tuesday, carried to victory by overwhelming margins in Johnson County.