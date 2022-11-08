  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village will not change public comment rules amid housing discussion

Prairie Village has opted, for now, against changing the process for taking public comments at city council meetings, following several lengthy and often-contentious comment sessions at recent meetings focused on proposed affordable housing recommendations.

The upshot: City staff confirmed for the Post that the item discussed by the council Monday night regarding proposed changes to the public comment process was related to the onslaught of comments related to the ongoing housing controversy, many of which have come during meetings in which the housing recommendations were not on the council’s agenda.

