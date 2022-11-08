After months of gathering community feedback, Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks presented an updated proposal to the Overland Park City Council Monday for the redevelopment of the Overland Park Farmers' Market. Rendering courtesy Copaken Brooks.
The Overland Park City Council on Monday night got its first look at a heavily revised concept for a new-look downtown farmers’ market area.
The renderings presented Monday came after months of gathering community input and show a markedly different concept from designs previously put forward, which were always cast by developers and city officials as preliminary and subject to change.
Driving the news: Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks and design firm PGAV Architects presented the updated concept plans for the redevelopment of the Overland Park Farmers’ Market to the Overland Park City Council Monday night.
Since August, the firms have been taking resident feedback on preliminary development plans and hearing new ideas for improving the market pavilion site that currently sits between Overland Park Drive and Marty Street in downtown Overland Park.
The public input process included a series of meetings with market vendors and downtown merchants, as well as two public town halls that residents could attend.
The details: With the most recent proposed concept plan presented Monday, a revamped Farmers’ Market would have enclosed stalls under two metal roof pavilions on the south side of the site, with the larger of the two pavilions able to be enclosed during the colder winter months.
Other stalls would be under a series of trellises and roof elements potentially made of fabric or translucent roofing materials.
Overland Park Drive would be used for other entertainment elements and food trucks, while Marty Street would have additional pop-up vendor tents with seating.
A total of 87 stalls would be located throughout the Farmers’ Market, with 67 large stalls and 27 small stalls.
Key quote: “We’re trying to spread everybody out but give everyone the same amenities throughout the market,” PGAV Architects project architect Jennifer Goeke said. “And we’re trying to create a shopping experience that is linear so that a shopper can experience every stall in the same way.”
What’s next in the Overland Park Farmers’ Market process
In the next week, city staff will reach out to the city council to schedule meetings to review the revised final conceptual site plan in detail.
A City Council Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for December 19 will further feature discussion of the updated plan.
During that meeting, the council may vote to move forward with negotiations for the second phase of a pre-development service agreement with Copaken Brooks, which would include further definition of the plan and a proposed financial plan.
If approved, the second phase of pre-development could be brought back before the council for consideration in January 2023.
