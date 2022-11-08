  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Revised designs show what future Overland Park Farmers’ Market could look like

After months of gathering community feedback, Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks presented an updated proposal to the Overland Park City Council Monday for the redevelopment of the Overland Park Farmers' Market. Rendering courtesy Copaken Brooks.

The Overland Park City Council on Monday night got its first look at a heavily revised concept for a new-look downtown farmers’ market area.

  • The renderings presented Monday came after months of gathering community input and show a markedly different concept from designs previously put forward, which were always cast by developers and city officials as preliminary and subject to change.

Driving the news: Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks and design firm PGAV Architects presented the updated concept plans for the redevelopment of the Overland Park Farmers’ Market to the Overland Park City Council Monday night.

