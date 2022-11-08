  Lucie Krisman  - 2022 Elections

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly set to become next Johnson County chair

Unofficial final results from the Johnson County Election Office for Tuesday’s general election show Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly set to become the next chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners, succeeding outgoing chair and longtime public servant Ed Eilert.

  • Kelly defeated current District 6 Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara in the nominally nonpartisan contest that still featured two candidates with widely divergent views on a number of key issues, election security, property taxes and climate change.

Current results: With all precincts’ results in, Kelly was the top vote-getter Tuesday night with 56% of the unofficial final count, amounting to 133,052 total votes.

