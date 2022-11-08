  Roxie Hammill  - Lenexa

Walkers and cyclists can now use Lenexa tunnel under busy 87th Street Parkway

A new pedestrian and cyclist tunnel in Lenexa is now open.

The tunnel connects Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to trails and neighborhoods north of 87th Street Parkway. Image courtesy city of Lenexa.

The 87th Street Parkway tunnel adjacent to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa has quietly been declared open, creating a connection for pedestrians and cyclists from a popular streamway trail network north of the road to the park and other nearby amenities on the other side.

Driving the news: The tunnel, which is lighted and has Code Blue call boxes at each end for added security, opened last week with little official fanfare or ribbon-cutting, according to a city tweet.