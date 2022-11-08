  Roxie Hammill  - Lenexa

Lenexa townhomes plan draws neighbors’ ire but wins commission approval

Clear Creek Landing townhome rendering in Lenexa.

The plan calls for four-plex townhomes, like the one in this conceptual rendering, near 83rd Street and Clare Road. Image courtesy B+A Architecture, via Lenexa city documents.

A plan to put four-plex townhomes in a western Lenexa site once approved for single-family houses got the blessing of the Lenexa Planning Commission Monday night, though some nearby residents told commissioners they feared the project could lead to an increase in traffic and crime and a devaluation of their properties.

Driving the news: Fifteen nearby residents turned out in person to the meeting, and all speakers were opposed to the preliminary and rezoning plan that would change plans for a 3.4-acre tract on the southwest corner of 83rd Street and Clare Road to townhomes.