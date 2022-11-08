  Kyle Palmer  - 2022 Elections

Still haven’t voted in Johnson County? Here’s the Post’s last-minute guide

Advance voting

Voters cast early ballots Monday at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

The Nov. 8 midterm election is here, and it’s a consequential one for Johnson County voters.

The lengthy ballot features local, state and federal races, including high-profile contests for Johnson County chair, a U.S. House seat and Kansas governor and attorney general, among others.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.