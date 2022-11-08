The lengthy ballot features local, state and federal races, including high-profile contests for Johnson County chair, a U.S. House seat and Kansas governor and attorney general, among others.

The Nov. 8 midterm election is here, and it’s a consequential one for Johnson County voters.

Voters here will also be asked to retain a slate of county and state judges, including six of the seven justices on the Kansas Supreme Court.

To top it off, voters will also be presented with two questions pertaining to proposed constitutional amendments.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you want to cast your vote by mail, you must drop off your ballot at a secure county drop box or have it postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday. (A list of secure ballot drop boxes can be found here.)

You can check your registration status using the county’s official election voter lookup tool here, where you can also check to see the status of your advanced mail-in ballot if you’ve already returned it.

You can also check your polling location and review a sample ballot before you head to the polls.

Here are the Post’s election primers for the Nov. 8 general election, as well as some more information about the judicial retention and constitutional amendment questions on the ballot, so you can assess for yourself how these candidates and issues stack up with your preferences.

Post Johnson County general election primers

Other ballot info