Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living

Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!
Active Living Retirement Community
Winner: Tallgrass Creek
Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience it all at Tallgrass Creek!
Tallgrass Creek is the premier senior living community in Overland Park managed by Erickson Senior Living, a nationally recognized leader among continuing care retirement communities. Whether it’s our delicious restaurants and cafés or the array of social clubs and events, you’ll keep yourself busy at Tallgrass Creek — at a value that may surprise you!
Stay active with our fitness and aquatics center.
Dine on delicious food at multiple on-site restaurants.
Enjoy the convenience of an on-site medical center with full-time providers.
Take in the beauty of outdoor space like the community garden and walking trails.
Stay socially engaged with a community of warm, welcoming neighbors like yourself.
Pursue your interests with a wide variety of clubs, classes, and activities.
