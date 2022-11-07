  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Working for Lenexa: Taking on new responsibilities at home and in the workplace

Getting engaged. Planning a wedding. Then suddenly having five kids. It’s been nearly two years since Lenexa Police Department Public Service Officer II Sarah Bell got married to her husband, Jeremy, and became a stepmom to their five children, ages 4 to 12.  

“I love working with kids, especially when they’re younger,” she said. “But transitioning to being responsible for them was a really big change. The first few years is supposed to be about you guys [as a couple] building your relationship and then you have kids. We just did it all at once but it’s a lot of fun.” 