  Juliana Garcia  - SM East

Tricia Beaham, pioneering SM East cross country coach, to retire after 26 years

SM East cross country coach Tricia Beaham is retiring.

Tricia Beaham, Shawnee Mission East's cross country coach, is retiring after 26 seasons with the Lancers. Above, Beaham at the Monday meeting cross country tree. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Tricia Beaham, the longtime cross country coach at Shawnee Mission East, is retiring, capping off a pathbreaking career leading the running programs at her alma mater.

The upshot: Beaham’s announcement comes just days after she led the SM East boys team to its first Kansas state title in 55 years.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.