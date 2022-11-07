  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Sara L. Way

Sara L. Way, 36, of Eudora, Kansas died on October 26, 2022.

Sara was born June 19, 1986, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Timothy David and Susan Wesche Todd. She graduated from Park Hill High School in 2004 and attended the University of Kansas. She became engaged in 2014 and was married to Jeff Way on June 12, 2017, in Topeka, Kansas in her Grandmother’s beautiful backyard.