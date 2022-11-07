Sara L. Way

Sara was born June 19, 1986, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Timothy David and Susan Wesche Todd. She graduated from Park Hill High School in 2004 and attended the University of Kansas. She became engaged in 2014 and was married to Jeff Way on June 12, 2017, in Topeka, Kansas in her Grandmother’s beautiful backyard.

Sara worked at La Petite Academy and for the last seven years as a Customer Service Representative for Medicare.gov Technical Support.

In her spare time, she enjoyed creating beautiful memory books (scrapbooking) for her family members and friends. She also loved decorating for holidays, especially Christmas. Sara adored her cats, Baxter, Diaty, and Gus, and enjoyed sharing pictures of them on Facebook. The Zoo was one of her favorite places to visit.

Her friends remember her as being a bright light, always doing things for others, and being kindhearted, fun, and loving. Sara was a terrific Aunt and doted on her nieces, Stella and Clara, and her nephew, Isaac Forbis.

Sara was preceded in death by her mother who died in 2021. Survivors include her husband, her son, Tayden Todd, her father, two sisters, Becca Forbis, and husband John of Ridgefield, Washington, and Kate Todd of Kansas City. Other family members are aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Service

Sara was cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life Event on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Johnny’s Tavern West, 721 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence, Kansas 66049 from 3:00-5:00 pm.

Memorial Contributions

In lieu of flowers, Sara would have appreciated Memorial donations made in her name to animal shelters.”Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”-Romans 12:21