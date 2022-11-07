Paul James “Jimmie” Long

Paul James Long, 55, of LaCygne, Kansas passed away October 31, 2022 at home after a long battle with kidney disease. Jimmie was born June 27, 1967, in Paola, Kansas to Paul and Dorothy Heien Long. He graduated class of 1985 from Prairie View High School. During his senior year Joined the Army National Guard and was Honorably discharged in 1992. He was employed through Local Laborers Union 1290 for over 30 years. He also participated as a Kansas Hunter Education instructor, and as a Patriot Guard rider.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Paul Long, Dorothy Heien, and his bonus mother Loree Long; Uncle Carl Heien, Aunts Virginia Schaunuth, Carol Heald, and Ruth York; nieces Michelle Concannon Hedman, Tabitha Cantwell, and Christy Long; nephew Brandon Metzner; brothers John Holt, and David Smith. He is survived by wife Rosemary, of the home, daughter Julia, son Nick, and grandson Isaiah. He is also survived by sisters Linda (Eddie) Andersen, Janette(Danny) Bennett, Marilyn (Jim) Chandler, Mendy (Jim) Scott, Mary Jo Cantwell, Shara (Tom) Metzner, Kay (John) Bowman; brothers David (Gloria) Long. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.