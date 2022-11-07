  Lucie Krisman  - Libraries

Johnson County to consider construction contract for new Merriam library

Merriam Plaza Library

The Johnson County Public Building Commission is set to review a contract establishing a total construction price for the new Antioch Library, as the latest step in a years-long effort to relocate the library to the site of the Merriam Community Center. Above, a rendering of the new library from the northeast side. Image via county documents.

Johnson County will consider a construction contract to build the new Antioch Library branch in Merriam. The county’s oldest library branch is also getting a new name — Merriam Plaza Library.

Bigger picture: Antioch Library, which has operated at 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway for more than 60 years, will move its operations into a new library building on the campus of the Merriam Community Center at 6040 Slater St.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover Overland Park for the Blue Valley Post and the Shawnee Mission Post. My work reporting on city government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the 6,500 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU!