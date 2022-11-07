Johnson County will consider a construction contract to build the new Antioch Library branch in Merriam. The county’s oldest library branch is also getting a new name — Merriam Plaza Library.

Bigger picture: Antioch Library, which has operated at 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway for more than 60 years, will move its operations into a new library building on the campus of the Merriam Community Center at 6040 Slater St.