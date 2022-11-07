The Johnson County Public Building Commission is set to review a contract establishing a total construction price for the new Antioch Library, as the latest step in a years-long effort to relocate the library to the site of the Merriam Community Center. Above, a rendering of the new library from the northeast side. Image via county documents.
Johnson County will consider a construction contract to build the new Antioch Library branch in Merriam. The county’s oldest library branch is also getting a new name — Merriam Plaza Library.
Bigger picture: Antioch Library, which has operated at 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway for more than 60 years, will move its operations into a new library building on the campus of the Merriam Community Center at 6040 Slater St.
The newly named Merriam Plaza Library will be across the street from IKEA and up the hill from Hobby Lobby on Slater Street.
Driving the news: The Johnson County Public Building Commission (whose members also serve as the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners) will meet Thursday to consider approving a contract amendment establishing a total maximum price of roughly $10.6 million for construction of the new Merriam Plaza Library.
This marks the latest step in a years-long effort to relocate Antioch Library to the site of the Merriam Community Center.
What’s planned: Site plans for the new library include a roughly 15,000-square foot space with one story.
The site plan also includes a patio and various landscaping, as well as a drive-thru for people to pick up or return materials.
Background on Antioch Library: Antioch Library first opened in 1956.
The library branch last underwent renovations in 1995.
Located at the corner of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway, the library is home to several community organizations, including the Friends of the Johnson County Library and Johnson County Community College’s Adult Education program.
Wider background for the Antioch Replacement Library project
Plans for the new library branch go back to 2017, when the city of Merriam proposed to relocate the Antioch Library to the Merriam Community Center campus.
Throughout 2021, the Johnson County Library hosted public engagement sessions about the new library branch — followed by the ongoing design process and the bidding and construction phase this year.
The Johnson County Library expects construction on the new Antioch Library to kick off in 2023, with an anticipated completion and opening of the new library in 2024.
