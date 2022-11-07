  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Janet Holman

Janet (Burden) HolmanJuly 25, 1946 – November 2, 2022Prairie Village , Kansas – Janet (Burden) Holman passed away on November, 2, 2022, and shared with her children that she was pleased with her life. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held November 7 at 1pm at Village Presbyterian Church.

Janet was born in 1946 to James (Esli) and Betty Burden, spent her childhood on a farm in Latham, KS, and married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Holman, in 1967. After her graduation from Emporia State University, she and Joe spent their early married years on army bases while he was in the service and later in Lawrence, where Joe attended law school. Devoted Jayhawks fans, Janet and Joe shared their KU spirit with their children and grandchildren, teaching two generations how to wave the wheat.