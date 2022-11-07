Janet Holman

Janet was born in 1946 to James (Esli) and Betty Burden, spent her childhood on a farm in Latham, KS, and married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Holman, in 1967. After her graduation from Emporia State University, she and Joe spent their early married years on army bases while he was in the service and later in Lawrence, where Joe attended law school. Devoted Jayhawks fans, Janet and Joe shared their KU spirit with their children and grandchildren, teaching two generations how to wave the wheat.

Janet (Burden) HolmanJuly 25, 1946 – November 2, 2022Prairie Village , Kansas – Janet (Burden) Holman passed away on November, 2, 2022, and shared with her children that she was pleased with her life. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held November 7 at 1pm at Village Presbyterian Church.

Janet taught middle school music and would later go on to direct the children’s choral department at Village Church, where she and Joe found a wonderful community. In addition to her work and worship there, Janet volunteered across several Village programs and sang in the choir. She held many interesting jobs throughout her career, including a role at the Nelson-Atkins Museum and as publisher of BankNews Media, which Janet and Joe owned from 2009 until her retirement in 2019.

Janet put family first as an ever-supportive mother and partner while her two children were young, and later as beloved “Gigi” to five grandchildren. Her grandkids loved to bake, read, and do puzzles with her, and her friends and family enjoyed her steadfast, kind, and practical nature. Janet demonstrated admirable strength and grace in recent years as she said goodbye to Joe, stayed connected to family near and far throughout the pandemic, and navigated health challenges. She will be missed and always remembered.

Janet is survived by daughter Kate (Justin Serrano), son Jeff (Renee), and five grandchildren: Rosetta, Vivien, Hazel, Lucille and Walter. She was preceded in death by Esli and Betty Burden, Martha (Burden) Markwardt, and Joseph Holman. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to The Village Church Endowment or St. Luke’s Hospice House: 3516 Summit St. KC, MO 64111.