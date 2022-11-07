  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Eunice Regier

Eunice (Weaver) Regier died peacefully at home in Overland Park, Kansas, under hospice care, on October 27, 2022, at the age of 103. Born in a farmhouse in the Pashan community near Shipshewana, Indiana, on October 24, 1919, Eunice was the daughter of Samuel E. and Laura (Johns) Weaver. She grew up on a farm on the Lincoln Highway near Goshen, Indiana, and graduated from Goshen High School as valedictorian in 1937. Thanks to a four-year Laura Kindig scholarship, she was able to attend Goshen College, graduating in 1941. She taught junior high school English in Shipshewana for one year before marrying Robert B. Regier in 1942. They were married for more than 58 years until his death in 2001.

Bob and Eunice lived in St. Louis, Missouri, and in Wyandotte, Michigan, before moving to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, in 1947, where Bob took a job as a research chemist for Phillips Petroleum Company. He would work for Phillips until retiring in 1982. They lived in Knoxville, Tennessee, for one year in the early 1950s, and then in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for eight years before returning to Bartlesville in 1960.