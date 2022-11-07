Eunice Regier

Bob and Eunice lived in St. Louis, Missouri, and in Wyandotte, Michigan, before moving to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, in 1947, where Bob took a job as a research chemist for Phillips Petroleum Company. He would work for Phillips until retiring in 1982. They lived in Knoxville, Tennessee, for one year in the early 1950s, and then in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for eight years before returning to Bartlesville in 1960.

Eunice (Weaver) Regier died peacefully at home in Overland Park, Kansas, under hospice care, on October 27, 2022, at the age of 103. Born in a farmhouse in the Pashan community near Shipshewana, Indiana, on October 24, 1919, Eunice was the daughter of Samuel E. and Laura (Johns) Weaver. She grew up on a farm on the Lincoln Highway near Goshen, Indiana, and graduated from Goshen High School as valedictorian in 1937. Thanks to a four-year Laura Kindig scholarship, she was able to attend Goshen College, graduating in 1941. She taught junior high school English in Shipshewana for one year before marrying Robert B. Regier in 1942. They were married for more than 58 years until his death in 2001.

While they were living in Michigan, Eunice did graduate work in American literature at Wayne University (now Wayne State University) in Detroit. In Idaho Falls and Bartlesville, she became a sought-after public speaker, delivering book reviews to women’s clubs and other groups. She remained an avid reader and lifelong learner.

Inveterate travelers, Bob and Eunice took the family on long car trips every summer and then, after their children were grown, traveled the country and the world as a couple, starting with overseas tours organized by former Bartlesville teacher Lois Ellsworth. In the 1980s, they became devotees of Elderhostel (now Road Scholar) tours, participating in more than fifty in the ensuing years.

A few years after Bob’s death, Eunice moved to Tulsa to live at the Oklahoma Methodist Manor, and in 2019, she moved to the Forum at Overland Park in Overland Park, Kansas, to be closer to her daughter Ruth.

Eunice’s home church growing up was the Eighth Street Mennonite Church in Goshen, Indiana, and she always enjoyed returning there, especially in recent years visiting her sister Rachel. Bob and Eunice were active members of Trinity Methodist Church in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and First Methodist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. After she moved to Tulsa, Eunice worshipped at Boston Avenue Methodist Church and later found a church home at All Souls Unitarian Church.

Eunice is survived by her son John R. Regier and daughter-in-law Laura Eby Regier of Belmont, Massachusetts, her daughter Ruth Regier Cordell of Overland Park, Kansas, and her son-in-law Rev. David A. Stewart and his wife, Nancy Bosche, of Mission, Kansas; six grandchildren, Amy Stewart-Deaker, Laura Weaver, Robert Cordell, Emily Regier, Ethan Cordell, and Julia Regier; and four great-grandchildren, Tobin Deaker, Zoe Deaker, Lex Weaver, and Kylo Weaver. Eunice was predeceased by her husband, her daughter Jane (Regier) Stewart, her son-in-law Dean Cordell, her brother Stahly Weaver, her sister Rachel (Weaver) Kreider, and her brother Arthur Weaver.

Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Woods (formerly Oklahoma Methodist Manor), 4134 East 31st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135, www.trinitywoodstulsa.com/giving, where Eunice lived for many happy years.