Donald C. Butler

Donald Butler, 58, of Olathe, KS passed Thursday November 3, 2022. A visitation will be 10-11 am Friday November 11, 2022 at Penwall-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe Chapel. Followed by a memorial service at 11 am.

Don was born August 27, 1964 in Saint Louis, MO to the late Thomas P Butler Sr. & Dorla D Butler (Gibson).He is survived by his wife Sandy Butler (Poje) of 35 years on November 28th. They had 3 sons; Bryan (Sara), Nicholas (Courtney), & Michael (Madison). He was also a proud Opa to his 4 granddaughters; Evelyn, Vivienne, Raelyn & Aubriana.