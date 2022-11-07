Donald C. Butler

Don was born August 27, 1964 in Saint Louis, MO to the late Thomas P Butler Sr. & Dorla D Butler (Gibson).He is survived by his wife Sandy Butler (Poje) of 35 years on November 28th. They had 3 sons; Bryan (Sara), Nicholas (Courtney), & Michael (Madison). He was also a proud Opa to his 4 granddaughters; Evelyn, Vivienne, Raelyn & Aubriana.

Donald Butler, 58, of Olathe, KS passed Thursday November 3, 2022. A visitation will be 10-11 am Friday November 11, 2022 at Penwall-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe Chapel. Followed by a memorial service at 11 am.

Don worked for Goodyear for 38 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends the most. Hobbies include tailgating and attending Chiefs, Royals, and NASCAR, perfecting the lawn, and working in the garage.He is survived by his brother Thomas P Butler Jr (Diana) and Sister-in-law Patricia (Mick). Nephews Patrick, Benjamin, Alex and niece Haley. He was a son-in-law to Rick and Helga Poje, cousin and dearest friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, American Diabetes Association or the Arthritis Foundation.

Don's services will be livestreamed at the scheduled service time.