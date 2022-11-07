  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

David Andrew Nicely

David Andrew Nicely of Kansas City passed away on October 25, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was 66.

David was born November 30, 1955, in Rockford, Illinois to Ann (Abbe) Nicely and Paul Lyman Nicely. The family lived in several cities throughout the Midwest before settling in Delaware, Ohio. David considered Delaware his hometown and graduated from high school there in1973.