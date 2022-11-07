David was born November 30, 1955, in Rockford, Illinois to Ann (Abbe) Nicely and Paul Lyman Nicely. The family lived in several cities throughout the Midwest before settling in Delaware, Ohio. David considered Delaware his hometown and graduated from high school there in1973.

David Andrew Nicely of Kansas City passed away on October 25, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was 66.

David married Barbara Sharp in 1987. Three years later their triplets – Andrew, Blair, and Christopher- were born; Andrew passed away in childbirth.

While in high school, David developed an interest in cooking and began a long career in college food service when at 15 he took a job as a dishwasher at a residence hall at Ohio Wesleyan University. Rather than attend college, David rose through the ranks of what would become Pioneer College Caterers, starting as a dinner cook, ultimately becoming President and then CEO of the company. After a 30-plus year career, during which he led the company’s significant growth, he retired in 2006.

In the 1970s, David began a long love affair with Montana’s Bitterroot Valley. Long summer breaks from his college food service job allowed his adventurous spirit to soar. Times spent flying his single-engine plane, living in a teepee and a job as a trail cook for an outfitter were some of his fondest memories. For over 30 years David, his family, and friends enjoyed precious time together there. In Kansas City, David was an avid supporter of the arts, the Kansas City Chiefs and was a proud member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (Omega Forum).

David was preceded in death by his parents and his son Andrew. He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Blair and Christopher, and brothers Timothy (Marylyn), John (Laurie), Jeffrey (Melinna)) Matthew (Severina) plus beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the many dear friends, caregivers, therapists, and doctors who provided him with love and care during his 19-year struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Heartfelt thanks to his caregivers Thad, Cat, and Hollyanne, and the wonderful women of both Care Haven Home /Broadmoor and Good Shepherd Hospice.

As David once shared, “ Live life fully. Embrace and hold dear the joy and the gift of life. Never let pettiness interfere with your capacity for loving each other and those who are dear to you. Life is short. Love yourself so you can fully love others”.

Service

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2 pm – 5 pm at The Simpson House, 4509 Walnut in Kansas City.

Memorial Contributions

The family asks that donations be made in his memory to The Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org) to fund research.