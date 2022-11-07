Charles Reese Sr.

December 3, 1927 – November 2, 2022

Overland Park, Kansas – Charles A. “Chuck” Reese, Sr., age 94, died November 2, 2022, to be with his Lord. A memorial service will be held 10:00am, Thursday, November 10th at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. Chuck was born in Freeburg, Ohio on December 3, 1927, to Alfred and Mamie Reese. He was a longtime member and elder of the Overland Park Christian Church. Chuck spent over 53 years in the retail clothing selling men’s suits with the following stores: Foreman and Clark, Woolf Brothers, and Hall’s at Crown Center. Chuck had the opportunity to sell and dress many individuals over the years. He was in the U.S. Marine Corp during World War II and served a-majority-of his time in Beijing, China. After retirement form retail, he accumulated over 17,000 volunteer hours at Advent Shawnee Mission. Chuck enjoyed going on cruises with the love of his life Davida Pesson, fishing and hunting with his sons and grandsons, and holiday meals prepared by his daughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mary Reese; his sisters: Margaret Haines and Katherine Patterson, and his daughter Heidi Reese Klingman. Chuck is survived by his children: Carol Kelly (Bill), Charles A. Reese, Jr., and Christopher Reese (Marca). He is survived by longtime girlfriend, Davida Pesson. Chuck is survived by his niece, Mary Anderson (Gary) and great niece, Katie. Chuck is survived by his nine grandchildren: Jill Knight, Tyson Reese (Jamie), Eric Reese (Jennifer), Kendall Hernandez (Jeremy), Melissa Myers (Jared), Patrick Kelly, Michael Kelly (Stephanie), Louis Reese (Lee), and Cailey Thomas (Justin). He is survived by his ten great grandchildren: Caden, Brody, Jade, Avery, Carson, Owen, Colton, Beau, Chloe, and Zoey and many friends from Overland Park Christian Church and throughout the years of working and volunteering. The family wishes to thank KC Hospice and friends and neighbors for the excellent care that Chuck was provided – they are true angels!