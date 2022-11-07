  Roxie Hammill  - Lenexa

Blake Schreck, longtime Lenexa Chamber CEO, to retire in February

Black Schreck, CEO of the Lenexa Chamber, is retiring.

Blake Schreck has served as leader of the Lenexa, Overland Park and Olathe Chamber of Commcer over the past 40 years. Image courtesy Lenexa Chamber of Commerce.

An influential economic development leader for almost four decades described by the mayor of Lenexa as a “titan,” has announced his retirement.

Driving the news: Blake Schreck, the longtime CEO of the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce and often-consulted expert in city and county growth strategies, will step down in February.