  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Artist’s work reveals accomplishments of amazing women

Don’t miss your chance to see Patti Streeper’s collection of portraits honoring heroic and pioneering women, on display at Central Resource Library until December 21.

A collection of visually stunning portraits, on display at Central Resource Library until Dec. 21, highlights amazingly accomplished women. It is drawing rave reviews from patrons.

For artist Patti Streeper, these compelling works are her way of honoring heroic and pioneering women who are often unsung or under-appreciated for their achievements, dedication and courage.