Let’s slide into this weekend already! It’s Friiiday!
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 65, Low: 39. Rainy and windy all day with thunderstorms possible at times.
Weekend outlook: Saturday, 🌤️ High: 58, Low: 45. Rain lingering in the morning but gradually clearing and sunny after that. Sunday, ☀️ High: 65, Low: 46. Sunny and mostly clear all day.
Diversions
- Enjoy some folk music and delicious pizza during a live performance by Baltimore-based band June Star at Old Shawnee Pizza in Shawnee, starting at 6 p.m. Find out more.
- Support local makers at the annual Holiday Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thompson Barn in Lenexa, an event organized by a recent SM West grad. Find out more details.
- Join in the fun this Saturday at BBQ, Bingo & Brews 2022, a fundraising event for adults that takes place at the Shawnee Civic Centre starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.
- Take in the performances of young dancers around the KC metro who have been hard at work to prepare for the Kansas City Youth Ballet Fall Performance. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity. Tickets are $14 apiece.
Noteworthy
- A person was hit and killed on I-35 in Lenexa early Thursday morning in an incident that also sent the driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. [KCTV 5]
- The Johnson County Hazardous Household Waste facility in Mission has temporarily stopped accepting certain items, including pesticides, herbicides, yard chemicals, and other poisons like bleach due to a fire at the processing facility in Ohio. [Joco.gov]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1