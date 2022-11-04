Your U.S. House 3rd District general election primer

As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for Kansas’s 3rd District Congressional seat covering Johnson County and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is just a few days away.

Who’s on the ballot

There are three candidates on the ballot running for U.S. House in Kansas’s 3rd District.

The state’s Congressional district map was redrawn earlier this year, and the 3rd District now includes roughly half of Wyandotte County, along with Miami, Franklin and Anderson counties to the south of Johnson County. Check out this map to see the boundary lines.

U.S. House candidate questionnaire

arlier this month, the Post published the candidates’ responses to a questionnaire we developed with reader input.

The candidates’ answers to the five questionnaire items are linked below:

Election integrity: The top issue with our readers was the candidates’ stance on election integrity. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud and dozens of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results have been dismissed for lack of evidence. Do you believe former President Donald Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him? Are you confident in the integrity of our election system in Kansas? Read the candidates’ answers.

Inflation: Inflation is currently at its highest level in four decades, sending prices for everything from food to gas to medicine sharply higher over the past several months. What steps should the federal government be taking to bring inflation back down? Read the candidates’ answers.

Abortion: With the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year, abortion rights have come to the fore. What is your position on abortion access? What national policies on abortion would you like to see Congress pursue? Please explain your position. Read the candidates’ answers.

Immigration: What’s your view on the state of immigration in the United States? What federal immigration policies do you support? Read the candidates’ answers.

Climate change: Climate change continues to be a major issue of concern for our readers. What steps should the federal government be taking to build climate resiliency and prepare for more extreme weather events? Read the candidates’ answers.

U.S. House candidate debate

Davids and Adkins participated in a debate Oct. 21 that was co-hosted by Kansas City PBS, KCUR 89.3 and the Post.

You can watch the full debate in the embedded link below or at Kansas City PBS’s YouTube page. A transcript of questions with timestamps is below if you’d like to jump to certain topics.