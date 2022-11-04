  Kyle Palmer  - 2022 Elections

Your U.S. House 3rd District general election primer

Rep. Sharice Davids, a two-term Democrat, faces a challenge this year from the same two candidates she defeated in 2020: Libertarian Steve HoHe and Republican Amanda Adkins. Images courtesy campaign websites.

Early voting in Johnson County is in full swing already and Election Day, Nov. 8, is just a few days away.

As Johnson County residents head to the polls and mail in ballots, we’ve put together this election primer to give people an easy way to find out more about the candidates running for Kansas’s 3rd District Congressional seat covering Johnson County and where they stand on the issues important to our readers.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.