Read Across SMSD: Promote healing and growth

November’s Read Across SMSD theme is about promoting healing and growth. Each book focuses on hope in the recovery that can happen because of the healing power of family and community.

All of the books selected this month also relate to American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. The elementary title – “Powwow Day” – tells the story of River, a young girl who has been fighting illness. When it comes time for her tribe’s powwow, she is inspired by watching her family dance.