Johnson County approves $5.5M to expand capacity at Leawood wastewater facility

The newly renovated Tomahawk Wastewater Treatment Facility on Lee Boulevard in Leawood. File photo.

Johnson County is expanding its wastewater treatment capabilities in Leawood, following a major overhaul of the Tomahawk Wastewater Treatment Facility in that city.

Driving the news: At Thursday’s meeting, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved more than $5.5 million for the addition of three pump stations and one force main in Leawood.

