What would it change? As it stands, wastewater from the northernmost part of Leawood, including areas and neighborhoods north of I-435, crosses the state line to be treated in Kansas City, Mo., which Johnson County pays for.
According to county wastewater officials, the new pump stations and force main would divert up to 66% of that cross-state wastewater flow back to the Tomahawk Wastewater Treatment Facility instead.
That would save ratepayers roughly $100 million over the next 20 years, the county estimates.
Bigger picture for Johnson County wastewater
Johnson County Wastewater is currently undergoing undergoing roughly $800 million worth of improvements.
The now-completed Tomahawk Creek facility improvement project included new concrete, pumps, structures and underground utilities.
That project wrapped up in May after three years, ultimately costing the county $270 million.
Early stages of work have also begun on what will ultimately be a roughly $574 million upgrade to the aging Myron K. Nelson facility in Mission.
The county also recently approved a maximum price for initial phases of the project, which is expected to continue until at least 2030.
