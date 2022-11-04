  Lucie Krisman  - 2022 Elections

Johnson County early voters potentially surpassing August primary turnout

Johnson Countians have shown up in large numbers ahead of next week's general election, with more voters showing up to vote in advance each day than the daily amount during the Aug. 2 primary election's early voting period. Above, Johnson Countians voting at the Johnson County Election Office on Thursday. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Johnson Countians have shown up in large numbers to vote in advance for the upcoming general election, with early voting numbers set to potentially outnumber those of the Aug. 2 primary election.

Latest numbers: The Johnson County Election Office reported that roughly 75,000 early votes had been cast across nine advance voting locations by Nov. 2.

