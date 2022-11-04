A 28-year-old Shawnee man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of drugs resulting in the death of a two-year-old in 2020.

Driving the news: According to online court records and a press release from the Johnson County District Attorney’s office, Jean Pierre Morales pleaded guilty Wednesday to the drug distribution charge in connection to the Nov. 14, 2020, death of a child identified in court records by the initials JLM.