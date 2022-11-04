Driving the news: According to online court records and a press release from the Johnson County District Attorney’s office, Jean Pierre Morales pleaded guilty Wednesday to the drug distribution charge in connection to the Nov. 14, 2020, death of a child identified in court records by the initials JLM.
The guilty plea comes more than a year after Morales and a woman, Shelly Christine Vallejo, 31, were both charged with first degree murder in the child’s death.
Morales’s sentencing on the drug distribution charge is now scheduled for March 8, 2023.
State of play: Vallejo remains in custody on more than $1 million bond, still charged with first degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and felony possession of fentanyl.
She has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the case is scheduled for a jury trial beginning in early February.
Background: Morales and Vallejo were arrested in April 2021 in connection to the child’s death.
The county medical examiner determined that the child’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication.
Court records indicate Morales acquired the fentanyl that the child accidentally ingested.
Charging sheets for Morales and Vallejo at the time of their arrest say the couple “did then and there kill a human being … in the commission of an inherently dangerous felony.”
The charging sheets also said the pair “did unlawfully, feloniously, and recklessly cause or permit a child under the age of 18 years … to be placed in a situation in which the child’s life, body or health is endangered.”
What else: Court records show Jared Barraza, 21, also faces charges for the child’s death.
He’s charged with the distribution of drugs resulting in death and felony possession of fentanyl.
Barraza is scheduled for a jury trial in late February, as well.
