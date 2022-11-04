  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Pedestrian struck and killed crossing I-35 in Lenexa

Image credit Alex Schmidt via Shutterstock. Used under Creative Commons license.

A woman was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 35 early Thursday morning in Lenexa.

What we know: Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers say a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on I-35 at about 1:50 a.m. in the far right lane about a half mile south of College Boulevard when a female pedestrian crossed in front of the vehicle.