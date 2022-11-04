Pedestrian struck and killed crossing I-35 in Lenexa

What we know: Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers say a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on I-35 at about 1:50 a.m. in the far right lane about a half mile south of College Boulevard when a female pedestrian crossed in front of the vehicle.

A woman was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 35 early Thursday morning in Lenexa.

The Highway Patrol’s online crash log says the driver of the Camaro planned to exit at 119th Street.

The pedestrian crossed in front of the Camaro from an unknown direction, and she was hit, according to the report.

The Camaro stopped at the scene.

Response: Lenexa Fire and Johnson County Med-Act responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

What else: Recorded radio traffic states that the driver and a passenger in the Camaro were both transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian as Maria Fultz, 23, of Olathe.

It is unknown why Fultz was on the highway.

