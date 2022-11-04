What we know: Olathe Police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the 11600 block of I-35 just after 9:35 p.m. Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into an SUV on Interstate 35 in Johnson County late Thursday evening, leaving the motorcycle operator hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash happened just south of the Olathe and Lenexa border.

Details: Recorded radio traffic states that a northbound motorcycle crashed into the rear of an SUV.

The rider was thrown from the bike, and both the rider and motorcycle came to a stop in the two far left lanes.

The driver of the SUV pulled over on the right shoulder about 500 feet away from where the initial crash occurred.

What else: Johnson County Med-Act transported the motorcycle operator, only identified as a man in his early 30s, to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The Highway Patrol has not released any additional information about the crash.

What happened after the crash

Three left lanes and the entrance ramp from 119th Street to northbound I-35 were closed as troopers investigated the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and all lanes of the highway reopened just before 11 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News and frequently reports and does photo assignments for the Post.