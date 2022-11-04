  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCo

A motorcycle struck a SUV on I-35.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a motorcycle struck an SUV, above, on northbound I-35 near the Olathe and Lenexa city lines. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into an SUV on Interstate 35 in Johnson County late Thursday evening, leaving the motorcycle operator hospitalized in critical condition.

What we know: Olathe Police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the 11600 block of I-35 just after 9:35 p.m. Thursday.