  Juliana Garcia  - Overland Park

Overland Park mom, inspired by son, writes graphic novel about dyslexia ‘superpowers’

Dyslexia author

Megan Nicolas recently published a children's graphic novel aimed at portraying the positive things that can come with dyslexia. The idea came to her and her twin sons, Xavier (left) and Luca (right) after they couldn't find books about dyslexia with a positive bent at Corinth Library in Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Last spring, on a trip to the Johnson County Library’s Corinth branch in Prairie Village, Megan Nicolas and her twin sons Luca and Xavier noticed a lack of books that portrayed dyslexia positively. So they decided to write their own children’s graphic novel to fill that gap.

The upshot: Nicolas of Overland Park wrote “Discovering My Dyslexia Superpowers” because the only dyslexia-related book at the library talked about the struggles and challenges that come with being dyslexic.

