The upshot: Nicolas of Overland Park wrote “Discovering My Dyslexia Superpowers” because the only dyslexia-related book at the library talked about the struggles and challenges that come with being dyslexic.

Last spring, on a trip to the Johnson County Library’s Corinth branch in Prairie Village, Megan Nicolas and her twin sons Luca and Xavier noticed a lack of books that portrayed dyslexia positively. So they decided to write their own children’s graphic novel to fill that gap.

The goal of the book is to empower dyslexic children and bring public awareness to “how brilliant the dyslexic mind can be,” Nicolas said.

There are interesting skills — including strong visual memory and spatial skills, problem solving skills and more — that dyslexics can develop that aren’t often talked about, Nicolas said.

Background: The story is loosely based on her son Luca’s journey with dyslexia, which he was diagnosed with at age 6.

Nicolas said she knew something about Luca was different very early on.

Reading was difficult, but understanding social cues and nuances and instantly being able to read people came naturally to him.

What they’re saying: Nicolas said the purpose of “Discovering My Dyslexia Superpowers” is to encourage children with dyslexia to know it isn’t all about struggles and challenges.

There are great things about their minds — because of and not merely despite their dyslexia, she said.

While early intervention isn’t discussed in the book, Nicolas said, it’s an important piece of the puzzle.

Nicolas said early intervention and diagnosis is what helped Luca get to the point where he can read 400-page books now.

The goal is to educate others about dyslexia and encourage families to keep looking for folks who might be able to help their children navigate dyslexia.

Key quote: “There are a lot of strengths, just like all of us we have strengths in some areas and weaknesses — it’s kind of like that,” Nicolas said. “It should be something that’s normalized, that we kind of value each other’s strengths. They say one in five children have dyslexia, and I think for some reason there’s not as much awareness and advocacy about it.”

How to get the book

“Discovering My Dyslexia Superpowers,” which is written by Nichols and illustrated by Emmanuel Ifeanacho, is available to purchase in hardcover or paperback on Amazon.