The upshot: The new boundary work group — which includes parents, district officials and administrators from both Briarwood and neighboring Tomahawk Elementary — is now favoring one of three proposed boundary maps that have been presented publicly in recent weeks, according to the district’s bou ndary change process website .

A special work group in charge of studying potential changes to Briarwood Elementary’s attendance zone boundaries appears poised to make a recommendation to Shawnee Mission School District leaders following a second and final public input session Thursday night.

After studying the issue in closed-door meetings over the past several months and receiving families’ feedback at the two public input sessions, the group now plans to make its recommendation for Briarwood’s new boundary lines to Superintendent Michelle Hubbard later this month, according to district spokesperson David Smith.

Hubbard will, in turn, make a recommendation to the board of education, which will vote on a final map, Smith said.

The favored map: A majority of the work group now favors a map dubbed Concept 2, which differs from another map called Concept 2A.

Concept 2 would have Briarwood’s new boundary lines generally run north to south from 83rd to 91st streets, with a pocket of homes east of Roe Avenue up to 79th Street included; and east to west, generally, from Mission Road to Metcalf Avenue.

The map would keep the Beverly Hills & Estates neighborhoods intact and in the Briarwood zone, while putting the Prairie Ridge neighborhood in its entirety in the nearby Tomahawk zone.

It splits the Corinth Hills neighborhood along Roe Avenue, with children west of Roe going to Tomahawk.

The apartment communities south of 87th Street and east of Lamar Avenue are sent to Briarwood in this concept, which can be seen below.

Here’s a rendering of the Concept 2 map:

Community concerns: A video posted to the district’s boundary process webpage on Nov. 1 (embedded below) details how a majority of the work group came to favor the Concept 2 map.

Community members at Thursday’s input session shared concerns about not having an alternative map that would keep the Prairie Ridge in the Briarwood attendance zone.

Others shared concerns about how Corinth Hills would be split between the two schools.

Parents from both the Beverly Hills and Prairie Ridge neighborhoods have previously expressed concerns to the Post about their respective subdivisions being split up.

Boundary work group transparency concerns

In addition to those neighborhood-specific concerns, some Shawnee Mission parents more recently have said the district has not been transparent enough during the Briarwood boundary change process, in particular, citing the fact that the work group has held several closed-door meetings over the past two months.

Matt Moeder, a lawyer and parent of a Briarwood student, this week sent a letter to the district outlining his contention that the work group’s closed-door sessions violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

In an emailed response to questions Thursday, Smith, the district spokesperson, refuted that, arguing that as an advisory group that can only make recommendations and not final policy, the work group falls outside KOMA’s guidelines.

Smith said the district worked hard to ensure the process was transparent by holding public input sessions, inviting the public to be part of the work group and creating the boundary process webpage.

One more thing: A 2020 response letter from the Kansas Attorney General’s Office would seem to back up the district’s case that the boundary work group was allowed to meet in private.