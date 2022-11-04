  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission group poised to recommend new Briarwood boundary map

Briarwood boundary concept latest

A Shawnee Mission work group is poised to make a recommendation to the superintendent for the Briarwood boundary change. Above, a parent at the Nov. 3 public input session. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A special work group in charge of studying potential changes to Briarwood Elementary’s attendance zone boundaries appears poised to make a recommendation to Shawnee Mission School District leaders following a second and final public input session Thursday night.

The upshot: The new boundary work group — which includes parents, district officials and administrators from both Briarwood and neighboring Tomahawk Elementary — is now favoring one of three proposed boundary maps that have been presented publicly in recent weeks, according to the district’s boundary change process website.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.