Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink

Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink.

Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.

Best New Restaurant

Scratch Gourmet Express

Scratch Gourmet Express offers gourmet comfort food with a creative flair. Scratch releases seasonal menus featuring shareables, soups & salads, entrees, and desserts that deliver great tastes and a quality with a flexible dining experience for dine-in lunch and dinner. Scratch provides an elegant yet comfortable dining room and patio making it a great destination for date night as well as a quick meal in gym clothes.

In addition, Scratch expanded its wine offerings by adding a wine by the glass program that offers several delicious, limited-time varities to its seasonal menu. There are options for guests enjoying any occasion to elevate their next meal.

Scratch is located at 3939 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208 and is open for lunch and dinner Monday – Saturday from 11am to 8pm. For more information visit www.scratchgourmet.com.

Best Pizza

Minsky’s

At Minsky’s Pizza, “Gourmet, and going to stay that way” is more than just a slogan. From the moment you bite into one of our award-winning gourmet pizzas, you’ll understand why Minsky’s has been repeatedly voted “Kansas City’s Best Pizza!” Our savory pizzas begin with hand-rolled dough layered with generous portions of lean, succulent meats, fresh-cut vegetables, aromatic herbs and topped with 100% Wisconsin mozzarella, then baked to bubbling perfection. Our Original or Honey Whole Wheat doughs are both offered in Thin + Crispy, Minsky’s Original or Deep-Dish Pan. Or try our gluten-free, Cauliflower or Keto crusts – we promise, they won’t disappoint! Teamed with your favorite beverage from our full bar – including our very own Minsky’s Burlesque Lager and Burlesque IPA – we think you’ll taste why Minsky’s Pizza has been Kansas City’s favorite neighborhood pizzeria since being founded here in 1976!

Runner up: Old Shawnee Pizza



Old Shawnee Pizza is the oldest operating restaurant in Shawnee, family owned since 1969! We have 2 locations in the KC area: Shawnee and now Lenexa!

Best Burger

Winner: Snack Shack



The Snack Shack is a family owned and operated neighborhood burger joint. Proudly serving premium meats, fresh cut produce & bakery fresh buns! Stop in and try a few of our favorites! 100% made from scratch Veggie Burger, Hand-breaded Pork Tenderloin, Handcrafted Shakes, Malts, Floats, Sodas, and Dipped Cones! We are located in Downtown Mission, Kansas, at 6018 Johnson Drive.

Best Italian Food

Winner: Old Shawnee Pizza

Best Wings

Wine List

Winner: Wandering Vine

The Best Wine List in Johnson County is part of the extraordinary wine and dining experience at Wandering Vine. Our warm and inviting hospitality makes Kansas City’s historic Castle the most romantic dining experience in the area. Your hosts, Carla and Dan Dyer, are Johnson County natives who have traveled and explored the food, drink and culture in more than forty countries. At Wandering Vine you can enjoy delicious seasonal dishes made fresh in house by our talented chef Hannah Winnett, as you wander the world through our wine list, with wines from 15 countries, curated by our in-house sommelier Chris Valentine. Visit wanderingvine.com for more information, to learn about our special wine dinner events, and to make reservations. Wine, Dine, Wandering Vine

Best Caterer

Winner: Scratch

Scratch Gourmet Express is more than just catering. Scratch works with you to create an elevated culinary experience that can be curated and customized for your event, whether it’s a private dinner party, residential gathering, wedding, holiday celebration or charity event.

No matter the occasion, Scratch will provide you with an imaginative menu filled with fresh ingredients, great flavors and tastes that will leave your guests wanting more.

For more information visit www.scratchgourmet.com/catering to start building your menu from Scratch today.

Scratch is located at 3939 W 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208 and is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Congrats to these winners. And check out the full list of all the winners and runners up in the Food and Drink categories here.

