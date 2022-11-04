Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: 12 reasons to list your home during the holiday season

Every year around this time, home sellers are contemplating the best strategy for timing the sale of their existing properties. The conventional wisdom is to take your house off the market during the holidays or don’t list until after the first of the year. This could be the right strategy and yet it is important to look at the situation in its entirety. The most important considerations include motivation, urgency, location, condition, and pricing. It would be in a seller’s best interest to contact someone like myself who has a historical track record of success in getting homes sold during all four seasons. Many agents have the most success during the fourth quarter.

While each property should have a specific game plan, here are some great thoughts regarding selling during the holidays.