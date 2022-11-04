5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳

It is that time of the week again when Post readers pick some of the best restaurants, parks, activities and more in the county for our 5 to Try series.

Welcome back to another Friday in Johnson County!

This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!

Ronnie’s Restaurant

Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa.

This Johnson County spot serves up all the breakfast classics patrons could want, including omelettes, french toast, scramblers, and biscuits and gravy.

“They have the most delicious cinnamon rolls that you could share,” said Post reader Kate Golubski. “I usually get the red hot mamacado. It’s made with chorizo. I have not seen a dish like this at other places. It is so good.”

Located at 12812 W. 87th St., Ronnie’s is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Cozy’s Cafe

Another great breakfast spot in Johnson County is Cozy’s Cafe in Overland Park, according to our readers.

This restaurant has been serving up comfortable homestyle American & Mediterranean specialties for more than a decade.

Post reader MaryMichael Sterchi said “their omelettes, hash browns and pancakes are the best in town. They make their own fresh sausage.”

Located at 6470 W. 75th St., Cozy’s Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Flapjacks ‘n more

Flapjacks ‘n more in Overland Park is the next pick to make our 5 to Try best breakfast places this week.

Per its name, the restaurant is known for its flapjacks, which come in stacks of four and several different flavors like pecan and cinnamon apple.

This breakfast spot’s menu also features crepes, waffles, omelettes, Eggs Benedict and more.

Located at 7552 W. 119th St., Flapjacks ‘n more is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Pegah’s Family Restaurant

Another breakfast location popular among our readers is Pegah’s Family Restaurant, which has two locations in Shawnee and one in Lenexa.

This local Johnson County chain serves breakfast burritos, chicken and waffles, french toast and more.

Post reader Tom Hansen said Pegah’s has “generous portions, excellent steak and eggs, and their hash browns are perfection.”

Located at 5354 Roberts St. in Shawnee and 12122 W. 87th St. in Lenexa, Pegah’s is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Its third location at 11005 Johnson Drive in Shawnee is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

Cafecito Lindo

Our final reader recommendation for this week’s 5 to Try is Cafecito Lindo in Lenexa.

“We found this gem during Covid, and now have their breakfast every Sunday,” Post reader Julie Steward said. “The owners and staff are incredibly personable and do everything they can to make your meal perfect.”

If you visit, Steward recommends getting the poblano breakfast, which comes with two chicken and cheese enchiladas paired with two sunny side up eggs, refried beans and cinnamon coffee.

Located at 12219 W. 87th St., Cafecito Lindo is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.